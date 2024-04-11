College Brief for April 11

Local student graduates from LeTourneau University

LeTourneau University recently recognized its fall graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among them was Kenneth Granger, of Agua Dulce, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in computer science.

Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79.

Granger was also listed on the university’s fall 2023 president’s list.

LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university that offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas.