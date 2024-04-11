College Brief for April 11

College briefs
College briefs
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Local student graduates from LeTourneau University 

LeTourneau University recently recognized its fall graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among them was Kenneth Granger, of Agua Dulce, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in computer science. 

Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79. 

Granger was also listed on the university’s fall 2023 president’s list. 

LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university that offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS