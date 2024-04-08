Community and city officials celebrate opening of Skyline Ranch Park 

Overlooking the Santa Clarita skyline is none other than Skyline Ranch Park, the newest park installment in the city.

Saturday marked its grand opening, as city officials, residents and Sammy Clarita gathered for the ceremony before the ribbon cutting.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth leads the grand opening of Skyline Ranch Park on Saturday, April 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Mayor Cameron Smyth took the podium to lead the ceremony, thanking Mother Nature for ensuring a sunny day after the latest pattern of storms.

“We want to thank Mother Nature for pushing that storm through [and] coordinating with our park opening, allowing us these beautiful views here today at Skyline Ranch Park,” Smyth said.

Skyline Ranch Park is the city’s 38th official park, compared to the mere eight that existed upon Santa Clarita’s inception in 1987.

Sammy Clarita makes an appearance during the Skyline Ranch Park grand opening on Saturday, April 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The park system is reviewed every year to ensure that “residents have ample access to the natural beauty of Santa Clarita outdoor activities that support both our physical and mental well-being,” said Smyth. “The city has built 30 new parks here within the city, and we couldn’t be more proud of that accomplishment.”

City Council members Bill Miranda, Laurene Weste and Marsha McLean were in attendance, as well as City Manager Ken Striplin.

The process of the park’s creation began in 2018, and according to Smyth, the space was not only selected for the views, but also for its ample space available at 10 and a half acres.

The city developed the park along with Tri Pointe Homes. The amenities include a baseball field, basketball courts that can be modified for different heights, pickleball courts to accommodate its growing trend, a multipurpose field and a half-mile walking path that connects to other trails and sidewalks.

“You can see our wonderful playground that offers additional elements. The playground has come a long way since … burning yourself on a slide. Kids aren’t going to get that benefit,” Smyth said, jokingly. “I want to thank our partners at Tri Pointe for planning and constructing this park with care and dedication to quality and commitment.”

Tom Grable, division president of Tri Pointe Homes, speaks to the attendees during the Skyline Ranch Park grand opening on Saturday, April 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Tom Grable, division president of Tri Pointe Homes, Skyline’s developer, welcomed the attendees to the new park.

“I’d like to welcome everybody to Skyline, if you’ve not had a chance to come up here yet. It’s an absolutely fabulous community. Obviously with the views, but also with the homes that we have up here. We’ve got 1,220 homes planned, and have about 850 that are already built,” Grable said.

Kids climb on the new playground at the Skyline Ranch Park during the grand opening on Saturday, April 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Grable discussed the partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and the process it has taken to create a vast, yet individualized, space for residents to enjoy.

“As the mayor said, we have a very strong partnership with the city, and we cherish that greatly. All the assistance that goes into creating any community requires the leadership of your city, as well as the staff members who’ve made all this happen,” Grable said. “We look forward to many more years of that relationship.”

Kids enjoy the new playground at the Skyline Ranch Park during the grand opening on Saturday, April 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Andrew Taban, field representative for Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, presented both the city and Tri Pointe Homes with certificates.

“We really want to thank the city of Santa Clarita and Tri Pointe Homes for the continued commitment to the beautification of our city and the inclusivity of it,” Taban said. “Our parks, our schools are one of the many reasons we all come to the city. It’s one of the reasons our families are here.”

After the ribbon cutting, children crowded the new playground, received handouts, such as basketballs, and listened to upbeat mainstream music, while Smyth threw out the first ceremonial pitch and the city mascot, Sammy Clarita, participated in a game of basketball.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth throws out the first pitch during the grand opening of Skyline Ranch Park on Saturday, April 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Families and pets also enjoyed the new trail, with views encompassing all sides, and games such as volleyball.

Watching her two daughters, Eisley, 11 and Leighton, 6, play on the playground, Jana Groller is excited about two things at Skyline Ranch Park: ample parking and shade.

“We ride our bikes to [Plum Canyon Park], so when we heard about this opening, we said, ‘Let’s come check it out,’” Groller said. “They love the climbing structure, big open fields, dog friendly. I like that it’s big and open, and the covers are going to be great for summer.”