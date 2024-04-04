Deputies investigate battery and robbery charge at Newhall Metrolink Station 

Deputies received a 9-1-1 call reporting a battery at the Newhall Metrolink Station early Wednesday afternoon, according to Sgt. Joana Warren from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Warren, it is believed that the suspect and victim knew of each other. The victim called at 12:20 p.m.

“The informant was hit by the suspect,” according to Warren.

The suspect was detained on suspicion of battery, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, although it is unclear what was stolen from the victim, according to Warren.

First responders were called to the scene. It is unclear whether any transports took place, according to Warren.

The report is currently unavailable, according to Warren.