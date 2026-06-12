Registration extended for Fourth of July Parade 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has extended regular registration through Monday for the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.

Entries received after Monday will be part of the late registration period.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Freedom, its People, Places and History.”

“Residents and visitors will line the streets of Old Town Newhall to enjoy this cherished hometown tradition,” said a news release from the city.

The parade begins at the Newhall roundabout, travels along Main Street, continues west on Lyons Avenue to Orchard Village Road and concludes on Avenida Dalbey.

All community can register as participants. From Scout troops and nonprofits to classic cars, local businesses and hometown heroes, the parade offers an opportunity for everyone to showcase their creativity and community pride – while celebrating America’s 250th, the release said.

Those interested in participating can register through Monday by visiting SCVParade.com. The final late registration deadline is Wednesday, June 17.

“Join us as we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Mayor Laurene Weste said in the release. “The city has extended the registration deadline through Monday, giving more individuals, families, businesses and organizations the rare opportunity to participate in one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished Independence Day traditions. Let’s come together to honor our nation, celebrate our freedoms and demonstrate the pride we share in our country and our community. Your participation helps make this event a powerful display of patriotism, unity and American spirit.”

For more information, including parade details, updates and registration, visit SCVParade.com.