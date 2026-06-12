Circle of Hope hosts Wellness Day 

Pampering patients, Circle of Hope held its annual Wellness Day on May 31 at Monarch Beauty Academy.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., cancer patients and survivors could receive massages, makeup and hair treatments.

Renee Kaehny had spent years participating and supporting Circle of Hope by using her own expertise as a salon owner — now, having been appointed as a board member earlier this year, she chaired the event for the first time.

“This year we changed locations, found a larger place, and supported a local beauty academy, so it was a win-win for everybody. Mary Koontz, who owns the academy, had a brother who was a client of Circle of Hope. This was a great way for her to give back, and for us to support her and what she’s doing in the community,” Kaehny said. “Monarch gave us the opportunity to have a larger reach so people knew more about what we’re doing. I think last year there were 27 clients served, and this year we bumped it up to 45.”

Local residents were pampered during Circle of Hope’s Wellness Day at Monarch Beauty Academy on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Courtesy of Renee Kaehny.

Kaehny focused on raising donations to ensure that the attendees had an enjoyable Sunday morning.

“We got as many donations as we could for food, we did herbal plants, we had a little garden so the ladies were able to put their hands in the dirt and plant a little — I thought it would be nice for their little kitchen garden. There’s an amazing group of potters, and they create pieces, like vases, dishes, and then hide it around the community and give hints online where people can go find their beautiful pieces. They created pieces for the event and those were our raffle pieces,” Kaehny said.

Nearly 40 professionals and Monarch students donated their time and skills to celebrate the Circle of Hope patients.

“It was fantastic for everybody to get to work together. They were able to get services like hair curling, haircuts, scalp massages, manicures, we had a chair massage,” Kaehny said. “We’re looking to create this event a couple of times a year at Monarch, and we’re looking for another wellness day at a local hot yoga studio. There’s too many people in this community that are suffering alone, and don’t know that we’re there for educational services, emotional support, financial aid, holistic therapies, and I’m just so honored to be a part of it.”

Even though Kaehny did not use her salon expertise this time as she had prior years, she’s excited to see the future of not only Wellness Day, but also other Circle of Hope events.

“Being able to participate in these Wellness Days was something that touched my heart after losing my own mom to cancer. I think most everybody that has stepped up to be a part of this were all touched by cancer one way or another,” Kaehny said. “This is a way for us to give back and let people know they’re not alone. This community really comes together when we need to.”