Deputies seeking help in locating missing woman 

Margaret Rose Deamborossio. Courtesy photo.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating 75-year-old Margaret Rose Deamborossio, who was last seen on Monday.

Described as a white woman with long gray hair, blue eyes and bruising on the left side of her face and nose, Deamborossio is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and multiple pant layers that are dark in color.

Deamborossio was last seen on the 24000 block of Joshua Drive in the city of Santa Clarita at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.