Deputies seeking help in locating missing woman 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Margaret Rose Deamborossio. Courtesy photo.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating 75-year-old Margaret Rose Deamborossio, who was last seen on Monday. 

Described as a white woman with long gray hair, blue eyes and bruising on the left side of her face and nose, Deamborossio is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and multiple pant layers that are dark in color. 

Deamborossio was last seen on the 24000 block of Joshua Drive in the city of Santa Clarita at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

