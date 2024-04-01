Deputies: Suspect pulls knife during altercation 

Two people were detained after deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon incident Wednesday on the 20000 block of Rue Crevier in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon, wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email.  

“It was reported that two males were fighting in the street and one male had a knife,” said Borbon in the email.  

Upon further investigation deputies learned that the two individuals were involved in a verbal argument that escalated and turned physical.  

“The suspect punched the other male adult multiple times and pulled out a knife from his pocket. The other suspect adult kicked the male adult,” wrote Borbon.  

Both men placed private citizen’s arrests on each other, a form of detainment when civilians detain the suspect of a crime. 

Both suspects were cited to appear in court at a later date, and no injuries were reported, said Borbon in the email.  

