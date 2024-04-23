Detectives seize drugs, arrest 1 in Canyon Country 

Narcotics Bureau detectives working out of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a man after seizing bags of methamphetamine in his home about 500 feet from Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon County, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

Investigators were alerted to the activity at a home on the residential cul-de-sac east of Whites Canyon Road through an informant.

While conducting surveillance of the home, investigators observed and recorded heavy foot traffic coming to and from a van parked near the home, according to an investigator’s report.

At one point during their operation, they purchased a substance later confirmed to be methamphetamine from the suspect using an informant, a detective stated.

The suspect was arrested at 7 a.m. March 27 after the service of a search warrant at his home and van, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.

The records indicated the suspect was due in court June 24 in Newhall to answer to a citation he received following the seizure of the suspected methamphetamine.