Dick’s Sporting Goods suffers dual shoplifting incidents

The Dick’s Sporting Goods location in Centre Pointe Village was shoplifted from twice on Wednesday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was a male Hispanic and a female Hispanic,” Watch Sgt. Mark Perkins said when describing the first pair of suspects. “They stole items… they just walked towards Walmart pushing a wagon. The male was wearing a Dodger hat and a white T-shirt.”

The first incident was reported to authorities at 8:53 p.m. At 9:01 p.m., the SCV Sheriff’s Station received a second shoplifting report for an unrelated incident at the same location.

“This one was a male Hispanic in a blue shirt and a male white adult in a black shirt,” said Perkins. “They stole items, and they’re still trying to figure out which items, and they were driving a blue sedan. They went and left toward [Golden Triangle Road].”

Authorities were searching for both pairs of suspects Wednesday night.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.