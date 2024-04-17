Dixon Health Center to host cornhole tournament fundraiser

News release

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is scheduled May 18 to host its second annual cornhole tournament fundraiser, in which all proceeds will support mental health services to anyone in need.

This family-friendly event, where all skill levels and ages are welcomed, is set to take place on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing, with team registrations at 11 a.m. Teams will be competing to win cash prizes: $500 (first place), $300 (second place), and $200 (third place). Registration is $100 per team of two people.

Teams are encouraged to pre-register by visiting www.sdfhc.org. This event will also have a silent auction featuring a three-hour harbor tour at Channel Islands, raffle prizes, food trucks, a kids activity center, and the competition.

“We are very excited to host our second family-friendly cornhole tournament,” Gloria Mercado-Fortine, chair of the center’s board, said in a news release. “Funds raised from this event will provide much-needed accessible mental health services for individuals and families. Your support is critical to providing and enhancing life-changing mental health programs in our community. Please come and enjoy a day of fun, food and healthy competition.”

Philip Solomon, CEO of the center added that the timing of the event is to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month.

“We are thrilled about having our second annual cornhole tournament this year and to build off our momentum from last year’s event,” Solomon said in the release. “We chose to have this event in the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, because all of our proceeds will go directly to supporting mental health counseling and support to individuals and families in need. We want to continue to bring awareness to the importance of taking care of your mental health and the resources that we have available so that anybody who is in need will have access to counseling and support. We are looking forward to seeing you at our event and having fun while supporting a very worthy cause.”

The nonprofit health center, founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, serves over 15,000 individuals providing an array of primary care health services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, diabetes prevention program and education, oral healthcare and behavioral health services. It was founded in 1980 by the Rev. Samuel Dixon and is governed by a local board of directors.

For more information and to register a team, visit www.sdfhc.org. Lucky Luke is located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita.