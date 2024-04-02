Hart district student selected as finalist in Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced in a news release that Zachary Jones, a 12th-grade student dually enrolled at Learning Post Academy and Hart High School, has been selected as a finalist in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the world’s largest pre-college STEM competition.

The ISEF competition is sponsored by the Society for Science.

The honor recognizes Jones’ research project in the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology category titled, “Recombinant Synthesis of Hyaluronidase with Modified IgE Binding Site for the Purpose of Reduced Allergenicity.”

“We are incredibly proud of Zack for this remarkable achievement,” Hart district Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in the release. “He is a great example of the dedication and intellectual curiosity that thrives within our district. His selection as a finalist at ISEF demonstrates his hard work and passion for science.”

Jones’ journey to ISEF began at the 74th Annual Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair in March, where he won first place for his project. He is one of seven finalists selected to represent the county at the international competition to be held May 11-17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Jones will also compete in the California Science and Engineering Fair on April 16.

At ISEF, Jones will have the opportunity to showcase his research alongside some of the brightest young minds from around the world. He will compete for prestigious awards and scholarships that can help propel him on a path of scientific discovery, the release said.

The Hart district also recognized the achievements of eight other L.A. County Science Fair award-winners in the release:

Evan Friedman, Rancho Pico Junior High School, 1 st Place Junior Division Physics, Aerodynamics/Hydrodynamics: “Forward Swept Wing Aircraft.”

Sai Tej Chikati & Gurudev Nayak, Rancho Pico Junior High School, 2 nd Place Junior Division, Engineering Applications: "Don't Sleep."

Shivam Aggarwal, Rancho Pico Junior High School, 2 nd Place Junior Division Physics, Electricity & Magnetism: "Electricity from Freezing Water."

Vinayan Tiruvellore & Gautham Korrapati, Academy of the Canyons, 3 rd Place Senior Division, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology: "From Bytes to Breaths: Battling Pulmonary Fibrosis with Machine Learning."

Tvisha Premjith, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Honorable Mention Junior Division, Mathematics & Computer Sciences: "Deepfake Detective."

Brandon Chang, Omkar Guha, Kent Gao, West Ranch High School, Honorable Mention Senior Division Mathematics & Computer Sciences: “An Analysis of Insecticide Treated Nets on Malaria Transmission Dynamics in Malawi” — Science Champion Award, U.S. Agency for International Development

Ian Lee, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Southern California Social Impact Award: “Is Your Password Strong Enough?”

“The Hart district is proud of all its students who participated in the regional science fair and congratulates all the finalists on their well-deserved recognition,” the release stated.