Healing Haven for Cancer Patients  

The bright blue skies, warm sun, and faint sound of birds chirping on a private property that spans 25 acres with a panoramic view looking over the Agua Dulce hills can have almost anyone find tranquility and practice “living in the moment.”

“Living in the moment” is Robin Lee’s motto and something she emphasizes to all the cancer patients and survivors who take a walk through her ranch, a haven that aims at bringing rescued animals, nature and cancer patients together for one common goal: a place away from the distractions of everyday life.

The emerging nonprofit organization Press Paws Ranch Retreat offers an immersive experience to cancer patients, survivors and their caretakers free of cost. At Press Paws, the patients, survivors and caretakers participate in mindfulness meditation that allow moments of reflection, and presence, something that Lee believes many patients don’t practice because of the ongoing worry of their illness.

Earlier this month, Lee, with her team of animal caretakers, Jacob Nichols, and volunteer Joanna Rosas welcomed a dozen patients, survivors and caretakers with open arms for their monthly “Cancer Patient Retreat.”

Lee, who had a calm welcoming aura, thanked them for making the drive to the Agua Dulce community and said she was excited to open her working ranch and home to them, something she’d dreamed of making a reality for a very long time.

Amy the goat, a new rescue led cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors on a moderate hike through the Agua Dulce hills with the other four-legged farm animals so they could enjoy their time living in the moment. 040724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“The idea of this is to give people an opportunity to just embrace the moment and be in the present,” said Lee to the participants. “I think all of us, but certainly when you’re going through cancer even much more so, it’s always like, ‘OK, What’s next?’ ‘Where am I going?’ ‘When does this treatment start?’ ‘When does this test happen?’ That really kind of robs you from the opportunity to just be.”

Lee, who had a long career of working with oncology patients at the University of California San Fransisco, witnessed firsthand how cancer can affect a person. Now recently retired, she founded her home and ranch as a nonprofit to further continue her work combining a passion that she is nurturing during retirement: animals.

The morning began with a mindfulness mediation led by certified hypnotherapist Reiki Master and motivational speaker Angela Fritz.

Yoga mats were placed on the floor so participants could lie under the sun and feel the cool breeze as Fritz led them through a breathing exercise.

“My intention is to allow for each and every one of you … at some point throughout your day today, just to have that deep moment of gratitude, that deep moment of knowing that you have come through so much already and that you are going to go even further,” Fritz said. “You are living, you are breathing, you are here. I know it’s not easy for some of you to be here right now, and I understand that but know that each one of you has strength.”

Two pigs named Este and Uma are among the many female animals that cancer patients and their caregivers can meet and connect with at Press Paws Ranch Retreat, a haven for patients to disconnect from life stresses and live in the moment. 040724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The space fell quiet for about 10 minutes and each patient, survivor and caretaker took in the natural sounds surrounding them. On occasion, minor giggles could be heard from some participants because Bridget, one of two working dogs at the ranch, would go up and tower over them while they lay on the floor.

After the mindfulness meditation, participants made their way through a flight of stairs to the barn, where they were met with three goats, two pigs and three horses.

The goats, named Amy, Horns, Bear and were playing around and greeting everyone once they set foot in their enclosure. They had silly personalities and made everyone laugh with their free-spirited nature.

Rosas, who is a student volunteer and a Santa Clarita Valley resident, described them as “dogs,” due to their easygoing personalities and how they naturally listen to commands but wander off when they feel like it.

One patient who wished to remain private said that it was her second time coming to the retreat and that her experience was great and something she truly enjoyed. She added that she is more of a “cat lady” but time spent with the horses and other rescued farm animals for the day was something that she enjoyed.

Press Paws Ranch Retreat offers cancer patients an immersive experience with scenic views of country life, mindfulness meditation, and a chance for cancer patients to connect and embrace living in the moment. 040724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Nichols, who spent the day driving participants around the ranch due to the hilly terrain, frequently checked in with the attendees and offered water to make sure they were OK and asked if their experience was going smoothly. If it wasn’t, the Press Paws team made accommodations, so every person was taken care of.

Este and Uma, two sister pigs, spend their time in the same enclosure as the goats separated by a wired fence. The two pigs have a more laid-back personality, said Nichols.

Dyna, Cat, and Gal, the three horses, had a calm demeanor and if attendees wished to try, the horses would match their breathing, said Lee, adding it’s unique form of how the horses connect with humans.

To conclude the time with the animals, the goats led the group of people down a hill so they could go on a short hike through the trails filled with green grass and wildflowers from the rainy season.

Throughout the walk, all the participants engaged in conversation while the goats galloped through the trail, and the working dogs, Mel and Bridget, went off course to chase wild rabbits.

The goats at Press Paws Ranch Retreat led cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors on a moderate hike through the Agua Dulce hills on Sunday at the cancer patient retreat. 040724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It feels very warm in my heart just to see what we’ve envisioned out here coming true and actually see people out here and enjoying it,” said Lee as she hiked with the group. “We really don’t think anyone else is kind of using animals in the oncology space. It’s kind of unique.”

Although Press Paws Ranch Retreat was founded a little over a year ago, the entire team made up of Lee’s daughters, close family members, and volunteers is looking into what’s next.

Lee hopes that in the near future Press Paws will be able to reach underserved individuals, especially in the Spanish-speaking community, so they too can experience the retreat and everything it offers.

“I really want to outreach to everybody. Underserved patients don’t really have the opportunity to use complementary medicine,” she said. Moving forward, she hopes to close the gap and make it more accessible for people of all backgrounds to receive essential tools that go beyond doctor visits and medication.

To learn more about Press Paws Ranch Retreat, visit www.presspawsrr.org/mission.

A small intimate group of approximately a dozen cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors connected throughout the Press Paws Ranch Retreat experience during the moderate hike on Sunday in Agua Dulce. 040724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal