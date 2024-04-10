Heart Destruct back with show April 19 

“Tryx¡ Pt 2" flier. Courtesy of Heart Destruct.
The Heart Destruct Music Festival is back with a new show for residents of all ages, “Tryx¡ Pt 2,” on April 19 at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, right above the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.  

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 6 p.m. Student bands that are playing include Minute County, Atavan, Lady Fingers, War Pact and Snotty Rocket. Student vendors will be announced in the coming days. 

Students can purchase tickets online for $8, or $10 at the door.  

Drugs and alcohol are strictly prohibited.  

More information can be found on the Heart Destruct Instagram, @hdmfmusicfestival. 

To purchase tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/uk648xmt

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

