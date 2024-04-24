Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Fulfills $600,000 Patient Tower Pledge 

News release

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary presented a $35,000 check on Monday to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for the foundation’s Patient Tower Capital Campaign. The $35,000 donation fulfilled a $600,000 campaign pledge the Auxiliary made in 2015.

“We are very excited to fulfill a pledge we made nine years ago,” Auxiliary President Debbie Burkhart said in a news release. “Since making that pledge, Auxiliary members have spent countless hours on various fundraising events and volunteering in the Henry Mayo Auxiliary Gift Shop. All proceeds from the gift shop go directly toward patient care services.”

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1962 to support the hospital and its patients, and to help the hospital promote optimal health and wellness to the community. Now, 62 years later, “Auxiliary members’ unwavering commitment continues to make a significant contribution to Henry Mayo,” the release said.

“We are so grateful to the Auxiliary and its dedicated members for theirs support,” Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer said in the release. “Their passion and dedication is truly inspiring.”

To learn more about the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary, contact Burkhart at [email protected].