L.A. County supervisors proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

News release

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis on Tuesday to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“I believe it’s important to reflect and learn from the past,” Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a news release. “Remembering the Armenian Genocide gives our diverse communities an opportunity to collectively acknowledge and mourn the loss of over 1.5 million innocent lives. The district I represent is home to the largest concentration of Armenians and Armenian-Americans in the county, so declaring this day of remembrance is also about honoring them. They are resilient people – determined, focused and dedicated to persevering.”

“As we solemnly remember the many lives that were lost, we also honor the resiliency of the Armenian people who rebuilt their lives from nothing – including those here in Los Angeles County,” Solis said in the release. “The 1st District is home to the communities of Little Armenia in East Hollywood and Montebello, which is home to the Armenian Holy Cross Cathedral, which is over 100 years old. I am proud to represent these vibrant and resilient communities. Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget the Armenian Genocide, and that we always speak out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur.”