Man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, intent to sell 

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
A crime saturation operation conducted last week in Castaic by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station school resource deputies resulted in a 35-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, station officials confirmed on Tuesday. 

Deputies doing a patrol check near the 31700 block of Castaic Road on April 23 noticed a man sitting in his vehicle in a shopping center with the driver’s door open and contacted the driver, who stated he had cocaine in his sock, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found multiple bags of what was suspected to be cocaine, a scale and several clear plastic bags, Jensen wrote in an email. The man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell. 

The man was released on citation and is set to appear in court at a later date. 

