Metrolink to celebrate Earth Day with free rides

News release

On Earth Day, Monday, April 22, Metrolink will provide free rides on all Metrolink and Arrow trains, with no ticket required. Riders can board a Metrolink train at any station throughout the six-county area for transportation wherever Metrolink trains travel.

“Using public transit is more than getting from point A to point B; it’s about embracing a sustainable future for our communities,” Metrolink Board Chair and City of Highland Mayor Pro Tem Larry McCallon said in a news release. “Every journey taken on Metrolink contributes to reducing harmful emissions, profoundly impacting our environment. By choosing public transit, we become better stewards of our planet, paving the way towards cleaner air and a brighter tomorrow.”

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Orange County Transportation Authority, Riverside County Transportation Commission, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and Ventura County Transportation Commission are also offering free rides on Earth Day.