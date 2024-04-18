No arrests following reported Canyon Country shooting 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station are investigating a reported shooting that occurred in Canyon Country on Wednesday evening. Oscar Sol/For The Signal.
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station are investigating a reported shooting that occurred in Canyon Country on Wednesday evening. Oscar Sol/For The Signal.
No arrests have been made as deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station continue to investigate a reported shooting that occurred in Canyon Country on Wednesday evening, according to station officials. 

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the intersection of Jakes Way and Sandy Drive at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday and reportedly detained multiple people, officials said on Wednesday. 

Those detainments did not lead to any arrests, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Shell casings were found at the scene of the incident, but no injuries were reported. 

Deputies blocked off both ends of the intersection as they conducted their investigation, according to a report from the scene. 

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication.

