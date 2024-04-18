No injuries reported in residential fire in Canyon Country 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 18100 block of Sundowner Way in Canyon Country Thursday morning, according to Craig Little, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

According to Little, firefighters were dispatched at 9:42 a.m. and on the scene at 9:46 a.m., reporting smoke inside of a unit. 

No injuries or transports were reported, according to Little.  

Utilities were called, and the knockdown was declared at 10:12 a.m. The fire was contained to the loft and “everybody was released at 11:16 a.m.,” according to Little.  

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS