No injuries reported in residential fire in Canyon Country 

Firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 18100 block of Sundowner Way in Canyon Country Thursday morning, according to Craig Little, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Little, firefighters were dispatched at 9:42 a.m. and on the scene at 9:46 a.m., reporting smoke inside of a unit.

No injuries or transports were reported, according to Little.

Utilities were called, and the knockdown was declared at 10:12 a.m. The fire was contained to the loft and “everybody was released at 11:16 a.m.,” according to Little.