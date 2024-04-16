Northridge man arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse 

A 29-year-old Northridge man was arrested last week on suspicion of domestic abuse after a verbal argument reportedly led to the man assaulting the victim, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to the 28000 block of Kathleen Avenue in Saugus in March for a possible domestic violence call, after which deputies learned that the man had allegedly physically assaulted the victim.

The man fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival but was arrested on Friday, Borbon wrote in an email. She added that the victim sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The man was released on bond after being booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.