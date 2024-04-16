Northridge man arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 29-year-old Northridge man was arrested last week on suspicion of domestic abuse after a verbal argument reportedly led to the man assaulting the victim, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to the 28000 block of Kathleen Avenue in Saugus in March for a possible domestic violence call, after which deputies learned that the man had allegedly physically assaulted the victim. 

The man fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival but was arrested on Friday, Borbon wrote in an email. She added that the victim sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention. 

The man was released on bond after being booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS