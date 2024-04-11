One person transported following medical emergency on McBean Parkway

One person was transported to the hospital following a medical emergency that occurred near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We got a dispatch time of 3:59 p.m. and an on-scene time of 4:07 p.m.,” said Fire Department spokesman Geovanni Sanchez. “I have one patient transported.”

Sanchez was unable to confirm the circumstances leading up to the emergency as well as the medical state of the patient.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.