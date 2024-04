Local author Veronica Bornn had a book signing event at Barnes & Noble located in Valencia. She signed copied of her book titled “I Found Love: My Journey of Hope, Perseverance, and Finding True Love.” The autobiographical book, first published in 2020, tells the story of Bornn, “an immigrant whose life was shaped and molded by her mother into the strong woman the author is today.”

Friends and family supported Veronica Bornn during her book singing on Saturday at the local Barnes & Noble. She also answered questions and had conversations with those who stopped by to learn more about her book. 041324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Veronica Bornn signs copies of her autobiographical book “I Found Love” for supporters and passersby at the local Barnes & Noble in Valencia on Saturday. The book explores Bornn’s story told from a first person point of view as she recalls how her life as an immigrant was shaped and molded by her mother into the woman she is today. 041324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal