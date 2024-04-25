Saugus High School Theatre presents ‘Mean Girls the Musical’

By Signal Staff

Saugus High School Theatre is scheduled to present “Mean Girls the Musical” beginning Thursday, May 2.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. May 2, 3 and 4, and on May 9, 10 and 11 in the Saugus Forum.

Tickets ($12 students, $15 general admission) sold online at GoFan.co (type “Saugus High School in the search window). Tickets are also available at the door, cash only. A special Saugus High “spirit night” ticket price of $5 will be available for the May 3 performance for Saugus students with ID.

“Mean Girls the Musical” was performed on Broadway from 2018 to 2020. It was written by Tina Fey and is based on the 2004 film of the same name, also written by Fey, an actress, comedian and alumna of “Saturday Night Live.”

Saugus High School is located at 21900 Centurion Way, Saugus.