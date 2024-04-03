SCV Concert Band to perform ‘Starry Night’ 

Under the direction of Tim Durand, the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band will present “Starry Night” at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the nonprofit encourages attendees to purchase tickets, either through the Canyon Theatre Guild at 661-799-2702, online at canyontheatre.org, or at the door.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and over) and $8 for youth (under 18).

For more information, visit scvconcertband.org.