SCV Sheriff’s Foundation awards Hart district students for PSAs 

Three teams of students from the William S. Hart Union High School District were awarded by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Foundation for their public service announcements explaining the dangers of electric transportation.

The awards were handed out on Tuesday afternoon at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Capt. Justin Diez explained why this theme was chosen, recalling the death of a Hart district student last year when the student was riding an electric bike and was struck by a large truck.

From left: Kathy Hunter, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Stephanie English and Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda recognize the students for their PSA videos during the Sheriff’s Foundation Awards on Tuesday, April 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We’ve had these other hot topics that you see on TV all the time, things that affect every community,” Diez said, “but you don’t really hear much about electric vehicle safety.”

The first-place team of Nina Ripoll and Priscilla Peñate out of Saugus High School created a PSA titled, “Be Aware.” The two students used a narrative of what can happen when electric vehicle safety is not followed.

The video shows Peñate showing off her new hoverboard before taking it for a spin. While riding it, she hits a woman from behind on the sidewalk, as Peñate did not have a sound-making device to let the woman know she was passing.

Later, Peñate is shown filming herself while riding, which leads her to hit a vehicle backing out of a driveway.

Attendees watch students’ videos during Sheriff’s Foundation Awards at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, April 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

In both instances, Peñate learns from her mistakes, first acknowledging that due to the quiet nature of the hoverboard, she needs a bell or other sound-making device to alert people in front of her, and secondly realizing that she needs to be aware of where she is at all times and always wear a helmet.

The duo said it took about two hours to film and another couple of hours to edit the video, over the course of multiple days.

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, president of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation board of directors and a former Hart district governing board member, said the foundation is happy to award students who are helping to keep the SCV safer.

“We do want to support our youth, and I think somebody said earlier, young people talk to young people, they’re not gonna listen to older people and the people in authority,” Mercado-Fortine said.

Captain Justin Diez speaks to the room of dignitaries, deputies and winners during the Sheriff’s Foundation Awards on Tuesday, April 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Sheriff’s Foundation and Kurt Bohmer, owner of Bohmer Plumbing and a member of the foundation’s board of directors, combined to provide the Saugus video department with $500. That number was matched by L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who was represented by her senior field deputy, Stephanie English, for a total of $1,000 to the first-place team.

Two teams tied for second place, one from Saugus and one from Canyon High. Both of those teams garnered $500 each for their respective schools, half from the foundation and Bohmer, and half from Barger’s office.

“You’re making a difference in our community and you’re making a difference for the students that are coming after you,” English said, “and I encourage you to continue to stay engaged as you move through your scholastic careers and beyond.”

Kathy Hunter, an assistant superintendent of the William S. Hart District, shares remarks with the attendees during the Sheriff’s Foundation Awards on Tuesday, April 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Foundation President Gloria Mercado-Fortine shares remarks with the attendees during the Sheriff’s Foundation Awards on Tuesday, April 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The second-place Saugus team of Joaquin Soto, Jacob Mendez and Jadon Benedito titled their PSA “Electric Vehicle Safety,” while the second-place Canyon team of Curtis Bernards, Makayla Charles, Giovanni Campbell, Kylie Hollander and Aryanna Ochoa titled theirs “Rolling Safe.”

There were 37 submissions in total, with judging done by Kathy Hunter, the Hart district’s assistant superintendent of student services, safety and wellness, and others within the district. Hunter also announced that she is set to retire at the end of the school year.

“We’re proud of all the work that you’ve done,” Hunter said. “This has been a great ongoing project we’ve had with the Sheriff’s Department.”

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda presented each team with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city.

“It was a lot of years ago that I sat in chairs like you’re sitting in right now, and the thought of ever being in a leadership position was so remote,” Miranda said. “You, here in this room, are the future leaders of Santa Clarita. And don’t you ever forget that.”