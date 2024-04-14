Stormy SCV weather to clear up in coming days

Santa Clarita Valley residents can expect brighter days ahead following yet another rainy weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have an ongoing chance of showers this afternoon and small potential for thunderstorms,” said NWS meteorologist Lisa Phillips. “And then (Sunday night), partly cloudy, and then it’s looking like it’ll be mostly clear through Wednesday with warming temperatures.”

The clear skies are expected to last until Wednesday, when the SCV will begin to see a light cloud covering.

“We could start seeing some clouds… like ‘marine layer’ kind of clouds. So that could make it a little bit cooler. And then there’s potential for fog Thursday into Friday morning, and that could linger into the weekend.”

Over the last two days, the low-elevation areas of the SCV received approximately a half-inch of rain, with the measurement increasing as elevation does. According to Phillips, some of the region’s surrounding mountains received just over an inch over the weekend.

The week’s weather forecast for the SCV is as follows: