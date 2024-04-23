Success Stories: Hart district honors championship athletes 

The Castaic High boys' basketball team was recognized for winning the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA title at last week's Hart district governing board meeting.Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.
The William S. Hart Union High School District recognized at last week’s governing board meeting the Castaic Coyotes boys’ basketball team and Valencia freshman wrestler Slater Hicks for their postseason successes.

Castaic won the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA championship earlier this year in just the program’s third season of varsity competition. The team’s 14 wins set a program record, along with the program’s first winning season.

Hicks won the 120-pound bracket at the Southern Section Eastern Division championships before taking second at the Southern Section Masters Meet. He eventually competed at the state tournament.

Valencia High freshman wrestler Slater Hicks (black polo) was recognized for winning the 120-pound bracket at the CIF Southern Section Eastern Division championships at last week's Hart district governing board meeting. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.
Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

