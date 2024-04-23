Success Stories: Hart district honors championship athletes 

The William S. Hart Union High School District recognized at last week’s governing board meeting the Castaic Coyotes boys’ basketball team and Valencia freshman wrestler Slater Hicks for their postseason successes.

Castaic won the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA championship earlier this year in just the program’s third season of varsity competition. The team’s 14 wins set a program record, along with the program’s first winning season.

Hicks won the 120-pound bracket at the Southern Section Eastern Division championships before taking second at the Southern Section Masters Meet. He eventually competed at the state tournament.