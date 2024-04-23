Sulphur Springs school district to hear LCAP survey results 

In an effort to create a better local control and accountability plan for the next school year, the Sulphur Springs Union School District is set on Wednesday to hear a report on a survey sent out to students, parents and district staff.

“To prepare for the 2024-2025 LCAP, the district sent out a survey for students, parents, and staff to complete to provide input and feedback regarding implementing the LCAP 2023-2024 goals and actions,” reads the agenda item for Wednesday’s meeting, set to be held at 7 p.m. at Canyon Springs Community School.

Students were asked about their feelings on the quality of their education, having the right educational materials and how safe they feel at school, among others. The district garnered responses from 3,590 students from second to sixth grade and 58 class responses from transitional kindergarten to first grade.

Parents were asked about their feelings on items including, but not limited to, the school setting expectations for each student, being informed of student progress and the culture and climate of the different schools. There were 230 submissions from parents or guardians.

Certificated staff members, mainly teachers, were asked about, among other things, being involved in decision-making processes, having the right materials to teach from and working in a clean and safe environment. The district received 122 such responses.

Classified staff members, which includes most employees who are not teachers or administrators, were asked about being included in plans, being able to support the mental health of students and the support of social-emotional learning. There were 69 submissions from this group.

Many of the questions posed to one group were also asked of the others.

No action will be taken at the meeting. The district is set to present its proposed LCAP for the 2024-25 school year to the governing board on June 12.