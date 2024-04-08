Top Spring Upgrades You Need to Know About 

As a homeowner you’re probably constantly looking for ways to improve your living space. Whether it’s through home renovations or eclectic decor updates, upgrading your home not only boosts esthetic appeal, but also can increase functionality and overall comfort. From kitchen remodels to a bathroom redo, there are always waves to elevate your home and take it to the next level. When it comes to home upgrades, the possibilities are endless. Whether you are looking to improve your homes overall energy efficiency, refresh outdated décor, or add smart code features, there’s something for everyone’s taste and budget. In this post we’ll dive into the concept of upgrades and look at ways you can upgrade at any price point.

Add a Home Elevator

A common overlooked upgrade that can add luxury is the installation of through the floor home elevators. This is a unique way to add convenience and enhance accessibility in your home. Unlike the traditional elevator that requires bulky shafts and pits, this version is directly installed into your floor. This can not only save space, but also be seamlessly integrated into your home’s aesthetic. One thing to note is this upgrade can be a costly investment as you may need to consider adding additional space to fit within your structure.

Revisit Outdoor Spaces

Which spring right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to transform your outdoor space into an inviting oasis. You could consider upgrading your patio or deck with comfortable seating, stylus outdoor rugs, or even vibrant cushions. Modern house plants or hanging baskets overflowing with colorful flowers is another way to create an inviting atmosphere. Outdoor lighting is always a surefire way to expand your living space even into the evening hours and enjoy well into the night.

Add a Fresh Coat of Paint

If you’re on a budget, nothing can brighten up a space like a fresh coat of paint. Spring is the best time to tackle painting projects around the home indoors and out. Choose light colors such as soft pastels or crisp whites to create a sense of openness and freshness throughout your home. You can also consider painting an accent wall or updating outdated kitchen cabinets with a pop of color that matches your personality. Don’t forget to touch up door trims and other overlooked areas that may need sprucing up. Though you may be on a budget, still invest in quality paint. While it may be more money, you can save yourself additional coats, not to mention it will hold up better over time.

Organize and Declutter

Upgrading your home isn’t only about adding the latest technological features or a fresh coat of paint as it’s a perfect opportunity to declutter and get your home organized. Go through all your cupboards, closets, spaces, and purge what you no longer need or use. Invest in storage solutions, such as basket bins and shelving to help keep clutter at bay and make it easier to find the items you use the most. A well organized and decluttered home not only looks better, but also can promote a feeling of calmness and tranquility.