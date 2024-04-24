Two transported following two-car collision on Golden Valley Road

Two people were transported following a two-car collision that occurred near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway on Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We got on scene at 7:46 p.m.,” said Supervisor Travis White, adding that authorities arrived on the scene at 7:41 p.m. “Everybody cleared it at 8:39 p.m. Looks like we may have two to a local hospital.”

Information on the two individuals transported and the extent of their injuries was not immediately made available.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.