U.S. News & World Report ranks SCV high schools among nation’s best 

Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

West Ranch High School was ranked 807th nationally in the report, placing it in the top 5% of schools across the country.

The publication’s Best High Schools Rankings, released Tuesday, compared the Hart district’s high schools against nearly 18,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using five factors: college readiness; college curriculum breadth; math, reading and science proficiency; math, reading and science performance; and graduation rate.

“We are pleased to announce that the William S. Hart Union High School District once again has multiple schools being recognized by U.S. News & World Report for their exceptional academic performance,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in a news release. “This prestigious honor reflects the hard work of our dedicated staff who continue to prepare students for future success.”

The rankings of Hart district schools are as follows:

West Ranch High School: No. 807 nationally, top 5%.

Valencia High School: No. 1,434 nationally, top 8%.

Saugus High School: No. 1,616 nationally, top 9%.

Canyon High School: No. 1,761 nationally, top 10%.

Hart High School: No. 2,062 nationally, top 12%.

Golden Valley High School: No. 2,953 nationally, top 17%.

Academy of the Canyons was ranked No. 36 in the state on math, reading and science proficiency. By virtue of being a middle college high school, Academy of the Canyons does not offer advanced placement classes (which counts against it on the magazine’s ranking system), but instead its students take college classes concurrently with their high school coursework. Every student in the Hart district has the opportunity to take concurrent classes at College of the Canyons.

As a newer school, sufficient data was not available to accurately represent Castaic High School.