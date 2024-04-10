Woman arrested on suspicion of ID theft 

A 24-year-old Santa Clarita woman was arrested on Tuesday by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on suspicion of identity theft, according to station officials.

The woman allegedly withdrew funds from a bank account and wrote multiple checks in another person’s name from that account without authorization, leading deputies to take a report in October, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station.

The woman was later arrested on suspicion of ID theft, a felony charge. She was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.