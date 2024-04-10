Woman arrested on suspicion of ID theft 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 24-year-old Santa Clarita woman was arrested on Tuesday by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on suspicion of identity theft, according to station officials. 

The woman allegedly withdrew funds from a bank account and wrote multiple checks in another person’s name from that account without authorization, leading deputies to take a report in October, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station. 

The woman was later arrested on suspicion of ID theft, a felony charge. She was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS