2-acre brush fire breaks out in Canyon Country 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were working on putting out a brush fire in Canyon Country on Thursday afternoon that quickly reached 2 acres in size, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:56 p.m. and were at the 27700 block of Pine Hills Avenue in Canyon Country at 4:04 p.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, Sanchez added.

There were 20 units, including three helicopters, dispatched to the incident, dubbed the Paul Fire, according to Sanchez. He added that some units were being released as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The initial cause of the fire is unknown and no structures were threatened as of the publication of this story, Sanchez said.