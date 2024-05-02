Blog

2-acre brush fire breaks out in Canyon Country 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were working on putting out a brush fire in Canyon Country on Thursday afternoon that quickly reached 2 acres in size, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:56 p.m. and were at the 27700 block of Pine Hills Avenue in Canyon Country at 4:04 p.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. 

No injuries were reported, Sanchez added. 

There were 20 units, including three helicopters, dispatched to the incident, dubbed the Paul Fire, according to Sanchez. He added that some units were being released as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

The initial cause of the fire is unknown and no structures were threatened as of the publication of this story, Sanchez said.

Picture of Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS