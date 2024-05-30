Blog

AV pursuit ends at Golden Valley  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station can be reached by calling 661-260-4000.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested three men after a pursuit that started in the Antelope Valley came to a swift conclusion in the SCV, according to officials. 

Local deputies were alerted to the presence of a stolen vehicle on Highway 14 and managed to find it near the Golden Valley Road exit, according to station officials. 

“It was a very short pursuit and then they stopped the car and (the three suspects) all bailed out,” said Sgt. Mark Perkins of the station’s Traffic Unit, “and then there was a short foot pursuit, but they were able to apprehend all the suspects.” 

The car came to a stop on its own and there were no injuries as a result of the incident, Perkins said.  

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials were not immediately available to answer questions about what initially alerted authorities to the stolen vehicle. 

Picture of Perry Smith

Perry Smith

