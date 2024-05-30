AV pursuit ends at Golden Valley  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested three men after a pursuit that started in the Antelope Valley came to a swift conclusion in the SCV, according to officials.

Local deputies were alerted to the presence of a stolen vehicle on Highway 14 and managed to find it near the Golden Valley Road exit, according to station officials.

“It was a very short pursuit and then they stopped the car and (the three suspects) all bailed out,” said Sgt. Mark Perkins of the station’s Traffic Unit, “and then there was a short foot pursuit, but they were able to apprehend all the suspects.”

The car came to a stop on its own and there were no injuries as a result of the incident, Perkins said.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials were not immediately available to answer questions about what initially alerted authorities to the stolen vehicle.