Blind teen nominates teacher for statewide recognition  

When Alexa Canepa’s Braille materials didn’t arrive on time to begin her learning during last year’s fall semester, Valencia High School math teacher Natasha Salvatierra took an unusual step: She learned how to use a Braille embosser to ensure that her student wouldn’t get left behind.

Canepa, a senior at the school who’s set to graduate in just a few weeks, was born with Leber congenital amaurosis. The condition is a genetic defect present from birth that affects the retina in the eye. Due to the eye disorder, Canepa has no vision — just small light perception. Regardless of her disability, she is surrounded by a community that supports her when overcoming the unique challenges not many others face.

Salvatierra, Canepa’s math teacher, is one of them.

Last year Canepa took Salvatierra’s Algebra 2 class, a subject full of graphs and visual components. Salvatierra took on the challenge of learning how to use a Braille embosser so Canepa could truly visualize and understand the material.

A Braille embosser is similar to an ink printer. It’s a machine that produces Braille for the visually impaired, said Canepa.

“She was like one of the only teachers who knew how to use it last year when my Braille didn’t come on time,” she said.

Salvatierra’s efforts to learn a foreign tool to help Canepa left a positive impression on the student. For teacher appreciation week, Canepa nominated Salvatierra for an online contest to show her how much that extra effort truly meant.

Natasha Salvatierra is overwhelmed with emotions after winning an online competition and gifted $1,000 dollars for her efforts in ensuring every one of her students grasp her class material and succeed. 050624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Last week, Salvatierra and her personal finance class were surprised with free cookies and a $1,000 check from Crumbl Cookies in Valencia, which honored Salvatierra as one of Crumbl’s Teachers of the Year.

The passionate teacher, described as caring and kind by Canepa, has been a part of the Valencia High School faculty for two years, but has taught in schools all over Los Angeles County for almost two decades.

Overwhelmed with emotions for the special recognition, Salvatierra was honored and gave Canepa a hug thanking her for the nomination. Out of 6,000 submissions in the state, Salvatierra was declared the winner.

“It’s kind of one of those moments of like, ‘Wow,’ the recognition feels really good,” she said. “I love teaching … getting to know the kids and working with them. My biggest thing is always showing the kids [that] they are capable of anything and helping [them] see the best in themselves.”

Salvatierra felt compelled to learn how to use the Braille embosser because she’s a visual person herself, she said.

“Helping her access material was such a learning experience for me. It really taught me how to explain my content,” she said.

Although the blind teen may be leaving the Valencia High School hallways in just a few weeks, Canepa will carry Salvatierra’s caring gesture and fond memories wherever she goes.

“She’s very engaging, always very supportive. She’s amazing,” said Canepa. “I hope other teachers will learn off of what she’s been doing.”