CDC: Southern U.S. border sees 143% jump in imported Malaria 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

Imported malaria cases in three southern border jurisdictions more than doubled in 2023 from the year prior, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“During January-December 2023, a total of 68 imported malaria cases were identified from reportable disease surveillance systems in Pima, Arizona (18), San Diego, California (27), and El Paso, Texas (23),” the CDC said in a May 9 report.

This is 143% higher than the 28 cases in 2022 when there were three in Pima, 12 in San Diego, and 13 in El Paso.

“Because malaria case counts were higher than expected, enhanced case investigations were initiated,” said the agency.

The CDC found that 15 out of 68 cases occurred among U.S. residents. Two were found in newly arrived refugees and two among travelers with unknown immigration status. The majority, 49 cases, were identified among “other newly arrived migrants,” including asylum seekers.

Imported malaria cases in 2023 increased correspondingly to the entry of asylum seekers and other “migrants” into the United States via the southern land border, the CDC said.

The agency advised health care professionals to “obtain a complete travel history, consider malaria among symptomatic patients with recent travel through areas where malaria is endemic, and initiate prompt testing and, if indicated, treatment.”

Before arriving in the United States, the U.S. residents and refugees had traveled through other nations infected with the disease.

“Among the 49 other newly arrived migrants, 46 (94%) had traveled through one or more countries with endemic malaria.”

Out of the 68 cases, 63 were hospitalized, with almost a third experiencing severe disease. The agency noted that severe malaria was more common among “other newly arrived migrants” than among American residents. No deaths have been reported.

“Approximately 2,000 malaria cases are imported into the United States annually, mostly among U.S. residents with recent travel to areas with endemic malaria.”

Malaria used to be a leading cause of death in the United States before being eradicated in the 1950s.

Last June, five cases of malaria infection on U.S. soil were reported — four in Florida and one in Texas. This was the first local spread of the infectious disease in two decades.

Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena, emergency medicine physician at Staten Island University Hospital and vice president of Global Health, said last year that “malaria is a serious disease that can be fatal, and its presence within the U.S. is a cause for concern.”

He attributed the spread in the country to the “importation of the disease by travelers returning from regions where malaria is prevalent.”

According to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, patrol agents encountered 2.47 million illegal immigrants at the southwest land border in fiscal 2023, up from 1.73 million in fiscal 2021.

“While it’s possible for malaria to become endemic again (in America), it’s too early to make definitive predictions,” Cioe-Pena stated.

“Nevertheless, the situation serves as a reminder of the need for continuous vigilance against infectious diseases, even those considered eradicated, and for ongoing investments in public health infrastructure.”

Tuberculosis Reported

In addition to malaria, illegal aliens have brought other illnesses into the United States. Last year, a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed that thousands of illegal immigrant children with tuberculosis were released from government custody.

The CDC states that people with tuberculosis are infectious and can transmit it. In the report, Aurora Miranda-Maese, an HHS official, said that if tuberculosis were to become active, it would become “a threat to both the individual’s and the public’s health.”

Last month, officials at Chicago’s Health Department said a few cases of tuberculosis were identified among recently arrived illegal immigrants. The agency said there was no cause for concern.

In an April 3 X post, Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said he had warned the city for months about such a situation but that no action was taken due to “performative politics and hurt feelings.”

“Anyone who demanded action to protect our residents was called racist, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant by fringe politicians,” he wrote. “And now here we are: measles, now tuberculosis both ‘confirmed’ in Chicago. Shame on every mouthpiece that worked so hard to keep this secret.

“Everyday Chicagoans MUST demand @ChicagosMayor & his cronies take this seriously, demand American immunization standards for all asylum seekers & their children within @ChiPubSchools, and stop muting the truth.”

Malaria Infection and Symptoms

Malaria is a disease caused by a parasite carried by Anopheles mosquitoes. If the mosquitoes bite a person with malaria, the individual can become infected.

According to CDC, the “risk of malaria in the United States is very low. People do not spread malaria to other people like the common cold or the flu.”

Symptoms range from very mild illness to death. Early symptoms include fever and flu-like illness: chills, headache, muscle aches, and tiredness, plus nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If left untreated, the condition can become severe. Severe malaria can cause kidney failure, mental confusion, seizures and coma.

CDC recommends that people see a health care provider “as soon as possible” if they experience any symptoms of malaria or traveled to a region where the illness is known to occur.

Once the disease is confirmed, prescription drugs are given to treat and cure the illness.

The type of drugs and the length of the treatment depend on the type of malaria infecting a person, the geographical location where the person was infected, and how sick the individual was when they started treatment. Age and pregnancy are other key factors when considering treatment.

According to the World Health Organization, there were an estimated 249 million malaria cases in 2022 globally and 608,000 deaths from the disease.

The WHO African Region accounted for 94% of malaria cases and 95% of deaths. Children under the age of 5 years made up roughly 80% of all deaths in the region.

Meanwhile, the CDC urges travelers from the United States to exercise caution when visiting nations prone to malaria. The agency maintains a webpage detailing malaria risk across countries.