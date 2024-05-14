Child airlifted to hospital after being found face-down in pool

A 3-year-old child was transported to Central Park and airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after being found face-down in a pool in the 20700 block of Dan Court in Saugus on Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Watch Sgt. Nelson Rios, the child was crying when deputies arrived but was otherwise in stable condition, being transported to Central Park via American Medical Response as a precautionary measure. The L.A. County Fire Department received the child and transported the child to the hospital via helicopter.

“Dispatch was 6:11 p.m. We arrived on scene at 6:16 p.m.,” said L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters. “[The parents] were at the house. They’re who called.”

The child’s condition is believed to be stable as of the publication of this story.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.