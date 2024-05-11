City announces lane closures for Copper Hill Drive starting Monday  

The city of Santa Clarita announced lane closures scheduled to start Monday on Copper Hill Drive for a developer-led bridge-widening project.

Starting at 7 p.m., workers are planning to partially close the road that runs over the San Francisquito Creek between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro until 5:30 a.m. the next morning, every night through Friday morning.

“This developer-led project will expand the north side of the bridge, facilitating three lanes of traffic in each direction, thereby enhancing traffic flow,” according to a city news release on the project. “This project encompasses a range of street enhancements, including sidewalks, a landscaped median, traffic signal adjustments, storm drain installation, curb ramps and street lighting.”

The project is also going to add a Class 1 trail connection beneath the bridge, looping around to the north side of Copper Hill Drive, according to the city.

During Phase I construction, the bridge will be restriped and all traffic lanes will be temporarily located on the south side of the bridge, with two lanes going west and east open during the day.

Construction will take place during the night, with the following closures:

May 13-17: two lanes closed from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

two lanes closed from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. May 20-24: two lanes from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

two lanes from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. May 28-31: Full closure from McBean Parkway to Avenida Rancho Tesoro from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The project is anticipated to be completed in March 2025.

­­­For questions or concerns about the project, the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department can be reached at 661-255-4942.