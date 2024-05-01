COC Foundation launches bench dedication program

Press release
The College of the Canyons Foundation has launched a bench program to allow individuals the opportunity to dedicate a bench in honor of a loved one. 

Donors may sponsor one or more benches on the Valencia or Canyon Country campuses, which play host to numerous college and community events and activities.  

“Dedicating a bench provides welcome seating for students, staff and visitors to read, study, relax and socialize,” COC Foundation Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice said in a news release. “A commemorative bench can memorialize a loved one, congratulate a graduate, or show appreciation for an exceptional professor and makes a thoughtful gift for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, or a graduation.” 

Bench naming opportunities — which are good for five years or the bench’s lifetime — are tax deductible, the release said. 

Benches can be purchased with one payment or over a 12-month period. COC employees can purchase a bench through a payroll deduction option. The COC Foundation reserves the right to approve all inscriptions. 

To learn more about placing a commemorative bench at the Valencia or Canyon Country campus and details regarding the plaque inscription, contact the COC Foundation at [email protected] or by phone at 661-362-3434. For more information, visit www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/bench-program.php. 

