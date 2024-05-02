College Briefs for May 2

Local student named to University of Wyoming provost’s honor roll

The University of Wyoming announced Cole Erik Howard, of Canyon Country, has been named to the 2023 fall semester provost’s honor roll.

The provost’s honor roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

The University of Wyoming provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,913 students from all 50 states and 74 countries. Established in 1886, UW offers 200 areas of study.

Local student earns honors at Fort Hays State University

Fort Hays State University announced Emma Montoya, of Valencia, is among 1,646 students named to the deans’ honor roll for the fall 2023 semester.

The deans’ honor roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.