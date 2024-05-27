Deputies investigating shooting in Newhall  

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning in connection with a shooting that occurred on the 24000 block of Arch Street in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies received a 9-1-1 call from a third party on Sunday night reporting they saw a man shoot at a red vehicle and then quickly run off, said Deputy Richard Farkas, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The man was last seen running toward 4th Street and the red vehicle also fled in a different direction.

According to their records, witnesses reported seeing three other men in the area but it is unknown whether they were involved in the incident, added Farkas.

The incident occurred at 9:36 p.m. and the first deputy arrived on the scene minutes later.

No arrests have been made.