Golden Oak graduation reflects on second chances 

The theme of “second chances” echoed in the Hart High School Auditorium, as student speakers from Golden Oak Adult School commemorated not only their academic trajectory, but also their own trials and tribulations on Friday.

Principal Bryan Wilson welcomed the crowd to the ceremony, thanking them for sharing the monumental event with the staff and students, before introducing the superintendent of the William S. Hart Union School District, Mike Kuhlman, governing board member Erin Wilson, as well as Erum Velek, director of student services and equity.

“Thank you all for being here to share this culminating event with us. We appreciate your presence as dedicated graduates, supportive families and friends as guests,” Wilson said. “Golden Oak Adult School would not be around for 76 years if it wasn’t for the hard work and dedication each member brings to their roles every day.”

Graduating adult Manuel Amaya, right, receives his diploma from William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board Member Erin Wilson during the Golden Oak Adult School 2024 Graduation held in the Hart High School auditorium on Friday, 051724. Dan Watson/The Signal

Thirty-three students completed their diplomas, along with 10 HiSET program completers, and both programs were offered in English and Spanish, according to Wilson.

Taking the stage to share personal remarks were student speakers Hortencia Macias, Edith Suarez, Marisela Ceballos, Isabel Cano and Karen Lopez.

Macias expressed gratitude to the teachers and staff who invested in her experience at Golden Oak Adult School.

Graduating adults applaud their supporters in the audience during the Golden Oak Adult School 2024 Graduation held in the Hart High School auditorium on Friday, 051724. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Today, you have given me the opportunity to express my feelings, my words. I will take these moments to say thank you to the staff and teachers of Golden Oak Adult School for providing a way for all of us that did not have an opportunity to graduate 20 or 30 years ago,” Macias said. “Many doors will open for many of us and we will always remember that Golden Oak Adult School had a part in our success.”

Suarez reflected on the past 40 years and the family she sacrificed for, who have now come to celebrate her new milestone.

“Thirty-eight years ago … I gave birth to my first child a few months before I [graduated] … It was a time in my life where I had to make difficult choices, and my No. 1 priority was taking care of my baby girl,” Suarez said. “I would like to encourage anyone who’s contemplating going back to school: Just go for it. Never give up. It is one of the most rewarding things you could ever do in life.”

Graduating adults applaud the speakers during the Golden Oak Adult School 2024 Graduation held in the Hart High School auditorium on Friday, 051724. Dan Watson/The Signal

A younger mother, as well, Cano dedicated her past for her children, while ensuring that the present moment was about her accomplishment as a graduate.

“I was starting a different adventure as a young mother. I dedicated those years to be there for my children, ensuring my children always had a parent by their side. I was there in the classrooms, on field trips, and every back-to-school night and parent-teacher conference,” Cano said. “I began to reflect on my own goals and aspirations. That moment marked a decisive turn in my journey, where I chose to invest in myself. As I stand here today, my story is a reminder that it’s never it’s never too late to follow your dreams.”