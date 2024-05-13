Juvenile arrested after hit-and-run incident  

A juvenile was arrested on previous charges after a hit-and-run incident on Sunday evening in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision at 7:47 p.m. Sunday on the 23300 block of 8th Street in Newhall.

A juvenile was arrested on previous charges after a hit and run incident that occurred on Sunday in Newhall. 051224 Courtesy.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on previous charges but could not be directly linked to the hit-and-run incident as no eyewitnesses saw him driving the vehicle involved in the collision, said Deputy A. Lemus, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Due to the lack of evidence the juvenile could not be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, she added.

The vehicle involved, a Kia Sorrento, was traveling eastbound on 8th Street and crashed into boulders in front of a property, and hit a tree and a parked van on the driveway, leaving the SUV with major front-end damage, according to observations on the scene.

The suspect fled on foot before being apprehended by law enforcement personnel, confirmed Lemus.

The juvenile suspect was then arrested, and no injuries were reported, Lemus confirmed.