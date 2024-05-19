Learning Post Academy 2024 Commencement: A celebration of independence, resilience and achievement 

Forty-five graduating students from Learning Post Academy were filled with excitement, anticipation and pride as they walked across the stage to collect their diplomas on Friday evening at the Class of 2024 Commencement ceremony held at Canyon High School’s Performing Arts Center.

Marycarmen Martinez Kladt Benavides began her journey at the alternative online school five years ago, seeking a program that would allow her to manage her schoolwork and her tennis training simultaneously.

Now, as one of the commencement speakers, she boasted about her transformative experience at the nontraditional school and how it shaped her to gain independence and create her own path.

Learning Post Academy graduate Marycarmen Martinez Kladt Benavides shares how her experience at the non traditional online school helped shape her as a person and thanks her teachers for supporting her through her successes and failures during the 2024 Commencement ceremony on Friday at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. 051724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Independent studies showed me discipline, and has taught me to be responsible. We all have to make sure we prioritize our work and our schooling daily. When combining this with an online format along with all the other activities, success here is no small task,” she said. “LPA is such a special place for me because my teachers and my principal have seen me in my highs and lows and they’ve never stopped cheering for me.”

Zachary Jones was the other commencement speaker who ended the night decorated in recognition for his educational pursuits and one of the multiple students who received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

As a young child, he realized learning for him was more difficult, but instead of comparing himself to his classmates, he learned to take his time to truly understand the material he was being taught.

Commencement Address speaker Zachary Jones shares his educational journey as a young child and how he overcame such obstacles by trusting his own process and the success it came with during the 2024 Commencement ceremony for the Learning Post Academy graduates on Friday at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. 051724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Remaining true to himself and his needs, Jones’ discipline and dedication led him to have a successful high school education, at his own pace. He offered advice to his classmates, as they continue to pursue their dreams moving forward.

“We need to make goals that are important to us. Don’t compare yourself to others.They have their own goals,” he said.

Learning Post Academy Principal Juliet Fine congratulated the graduates for their resilience to accomplish their educational studies while simultaneously tackling different endeavors.

Learning Post Academy Principal Juliet Fine congratulates the 2024 graduates for remaining resilient during their independent learning journey in a nontraditional school setting and accomplishing the huge milestone while simultaneously tackling other life responsibilities and endeavors on Friday at the 2024 Commencement ceremony held at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. 051724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Some students pursued athletic opportunities, jobs and internships. A few students are also taking classes at College of the Canyons to receive their associate’s degree.

“Our graduates are incredibly diverse in their stories and reasons for choosing our school. They choose their own path. They don’t need to follow anyone’s lead, because they lead the way,” said Fine. “You have vitality, you have love, you have experiences, you have triumph, you failed, you succeeded. You’ve excelled. You have achievements. Today, you have achieved, you’ve struggled, you’ve sacrificed, and you’ve served.”

“To our graduates, I am inspired by each of the gifts that you bring to this world, including the love and care you have for your family, friends and community, and a strong desire to better all of our humanity,” she added.