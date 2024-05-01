Man arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony vandalism 

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony vandalism Tuesday evening at the LA Fitness parking lot at The Old Road and Pico Canyon Road, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.  

According to Greengard, a 911 call was made to the Los Angeles Communications Center at 6:29 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run traffic crash, with the parties stopped in the parking lot.  

Newhall area CHP units conducted an on-scene investigation, determining that the suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol. Prior to CHP’s arrival, the suspect was involved in an altercation and smashed the other involved party’s windshield, according to Greengard. 

