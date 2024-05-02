No injuries in reports of shots fired 

No injuries were reported after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of several gunshots and screeching tires heard in Valencia early Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Keith Greene of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

According to Greene, the informant came via the Ring Neighbors app, where the initial post was circulating at 2:34 a.m. Deputies responded to the notification at 2:40 a.m., on the 28600 block of Vista Del Vio Drive. 

Deputies did not find evidence of a shooting, nor identify any potential suspects, according to Greene.  

