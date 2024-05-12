One dead following traffic collision in Canyon Country

One person was pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

“The original time that the call came in was 11:23 p.m.,” said CHP officer Elizabeth Kravig, adding that the first officers arrived on the scene at 11:38 p.m. “It was a multiple-vehicle traffic collision. It was reported as possibly two.”

One person was pronounced dead upon CHP arrival, according to Kravig. L.A. County Fire Department personnel also responded to the incident, getting the initial call at 11:18 p.m. and arriving five minutes later.

“We transported at least two, if not more people,” said Fire Department supervisor Bernard Peters. “One with the primary squad and the other with [Basic Life Support].”

No information regarding the identities of the parties involved or the current states of the injured individuals was immediately made available.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.