Paramedics called to Saugus district office  

L.A. County Fire Department officials responded to the Saugus Union School District Office late Tuesday afternoon for a medical emergency involving the district’s superintendent, according to a source at the district’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters confirmed an emergency call to the district office at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, adding fire officials were on the scene within five minutes.

The source said Superintendent Colleen Hawkins had fallen ill while in her office.

District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening in response to questions.

There was no information available regarding Hawkins’ status.

No reason was given as to why she was not present at Tuesday’s governing board meeting, which began at 6:30 p.m.