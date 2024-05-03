Patient airlifted via helicopter to hospital  

A patient was airlifted via helicopter from Central Park after suffering a medical emergency on Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders were called to a medical emergency on the 20600 block of West Barcotta Drive near Pamplico Park on Friday, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the patient was a child, but Sanchez could not confirm that or the circumstances surrounding the medical emergency call.

Fire Department personnel airlifted the patient to a hospital via helicopter from Central Park, said Sanchez.