Person trapped in collision with big rig in Castaic 

A person was trapped after a traffic collision between a vehicle and a big rig on northbound Interstate 5 near Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic on Thursday, according to Luis Garcia, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Garcia, firefighters were dispatched at 11:49 a.m. and on the scene at noon. Firefighters are still on scene with a person trapped at the time of this story’s publication, according to Garcia.

According to radio scanner traffic, an airlift may be issued, resulting in potential closure of the freeway. It is reported that the trapped person is a male in a Corvette, according to the radio dispatch traffic.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.